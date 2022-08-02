It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Norma Patricia Mullen (nee MacIntyre), aged 92, on Saturday July 30th, 2022 at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital. Norma was born on January 25, 1930 in Millcove, PEI. She married Leo Mullen in 1948, and they made their home in Bedford. Norma raised seven children, helped run a farm and gas station, ran a post office, and later managed the Showboat Lounge. In their senior years Norma and Leo left Bedford and moved to Charlottetown. Leo passed away in 1998 and now they have been reunited a day before what would be Leo’s 101st birthday. Everyone who was lucky enough to meet Norma loved her; she was a warm, kind, and accepting person who radiated positivity. She was a fantastic card player, never missed an episode of Jeopardy!, and most loved spending time with her family. She is lovingly remembered by her children, Fred, Walter (Beth), Gene (Debbie), Lorna (Ken) Gaudet, Mary (Jim) Morrison, and Adam Mullen, her daughter-in-law Mary Mullen, her sisters-in-law Noreen Watts and Kay Mullen and brother-in-law Joe Sciortino, her 15 grandchildren, her 15 great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband Leo Mullen, her son Brian, and great-grandchildren Leah Harding and Noah Mullen. Norma will be missed by the many friends that she made in her last years living as a social butterfly at Geneva Villa. We would like to thank the staff at Geneva Villa for creating such a wonderful environment for Mom in her last years, her doctor Dr. Barkhouse for all of her years of excellent care, and the staff at the QEH. Resting at Belvedere Funeral Home. There will be no public visitation or public service due to current Covid conditions. The funeral service may be viewed later on Norma’s Memorial Page. Memorial donations may be made to Diabetes Canada. Online condolences can be shared on Norma’s Memorial Page at www.belvederefh.com
Commented