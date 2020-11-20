May 29th, 1944 - November 18th, 2020
Peacefully at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 of Norman LeRoy Powell, Kingston, age 76 years. Beloved husband of Arlene (Clow). Loving father of Suzanne MacNeill (William). Grandfather of Ashlyn. Brother of Gary (Edith), Thora Lee and David. Brother-in-law of Stephanie Powell and Verna Clow. Also lovingly remembered by his nieces and nephews; Kim Powell (Bob), Doug Powell, Don Powell (Maureen), Jackie Powell (Ed), Jeff (Jude) Powell, Steven Lee, Deanna Lee, Norman (Joanne) Clow, Ron (Lynn) Clow, and Gary (Lana) Clow. Predeceased by his parents John and Manita (Pearce) Powell, brother Glenn and brother-in-laws Norman Lee and Robert I. Clow. Resting at Belvedere Funeral Home where a private family (invitation only) funeral will take place with interment in Hampshire Cemetery. A livestream of this service will be on Norman’s memorial page on Tuesday, November 24th at www.belvederefh.com. Memorial donations may be made to the PEI Cancer Treatment Center. Online condolences can be made at www.belvederefh.com
Commented