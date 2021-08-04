Olga MacKay

March 5th, 1933 - July 31st, 2021
At Beach Grove Home on Saturday, July 31, 2021 of Olga Vialeda MacKay (Ford, Butler), Winsloe, age 88 years. Beloved wife of Duncan MacKay. Dear mother of Sheila McCloskey (Peter). Loving grandmother of Stacey Mossey (Ted). Great-grandmother of Madeline and Willem Mossey. Lovingly remembered by Duncan’s family and by her nieces and nephews. Predeceased by her first husband Reginald Butler, by her parents Jack and Vera (Cudmore) Ford and by her brothers Allison Ford (Margaret) and Emmerson Ford (Lois). Resting at Belvedere Funeral Home from where a private (Invitation Only) visitation and funeral will be held. Interment in Sherwood Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to on-line to Winsloe United Church. On-line condolences may be shared on Olga’s memorial page at www.belvederefh.com.
