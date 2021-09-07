November 3rd, 1929 - September 3rd, 2021
Peacefully at the Garden Home on Friday, September 3, 2021 of Olive Hazel Barrett, formerly of Kingston, age 91 years. Daughter of the late Heber and Louisa (Andrews) Barrett. Olive is survived by several cousins and friends. Resting at Belvedere Funeral Home where a private service will be held (invitation only). A private interment will be in Kingston Cemetery. If so desired, memorial donations to the Kingston Cemetery (by cheque and mailed to PO Box 89, Cornwall, PE C0A 1H0) would be appreciated. Online condolences may be shared on Olive’s memorial page at www.belvederefh.com
