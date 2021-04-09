Olive Marie Stewart

March 13th, 1926 - March 27th, 2021
Peacefully, at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital on Saturday, March 27, 2021 of Olive Stewart of Charlottetown, aged 95 years. Beloved mother of Cathie Smith, Sandy (Heather) Stewart, Dr. Susan (Dr. Ben Spears) Stewart and Dr. Chris (Mary) Stewart. Sister-in-law and life-long of friend Helen (Allison, deceased) MacRae, and sister in-law Jacqueline Stewart. Loving and proud grandmother of Mary Bulmer, Amanda Cormier, Ross Smith, Jennifer Young, Graham Stewart, Dylan Hennessey, Conor Hennessey, Ellen Stewart and Monika Stewart and blessed with seven great-grandchildren and fourteen remaining nieces and nephews. Predeceased by parents Dr. Ben and Doris Keeping, husband Dr. Ross Stewart, infant sons James and Charles, daughter Ann Stewart, brother Kimball (Fran, deceased) Keeping, sister Dorothy (Eddie, deceased) Smarac, sister-in-law Betty (Norbert) Hartinger and brother-in-law Norman Stewart. Resting at the Belvedere Funeral Home. Owing to current restrictions, no visitation will be held and a funeral service will be held at a later date to enable family from out-of-province to attend. The family would like to thank the staff of the Mount Continuing Care Community for their kindness over the past five years of mom’s residence there and to the staff of the Emergency Room of the Queen Elizabeth Hospital for their care. If so desired, memorial contributions may be made on-line to Central Christian Church or the Queen Elizabeth Hospital Foundation. Online Condolences may be shared on Olive’s Memorial Page at www.belvederefh.com
