May 9, 1932 ~ December 15, 2022 (age 90)
With great sadness, we announce the sudden passing of our father, Om Prakash Joshi, on Dec 15, 2022, at his home at The Mount Continuing Care Community.
Om was born in Ludhiana, India. While still in high school, he became the head of the household when his father died in an accident. Perhaps because of this circumstance, he became a motivated man with a strong work ethic. He completed his studies while supporting and providing for his mother and younger brother, tutoring other students to supplement their meagre income. His mother arranged his marriage to Nirmal, who would become his pillar of support for 70 years, encouraging him as he completed his Bachelor of Arts degree, and then his Master of Arts degree from Punjab University. He began a long teaching career as a lecturer at Ranbir College in Sangrur, India and worked to become an English professor and eventually the Head of the English faculty. After 14 years of teaching in India, he and Nirmal took a bold step and emigrated to Canada with their family of five children in 1968.
His incredible work ethic and love of teaching continued in Canada; working as a teacher and school principal during the day and driving from Georgetown to complete his BEd at UPEI Charlottetown at night. Over his many years of teaching, he was principal at Charlottetown’s Rochford Square, Prince Street and Sherwood Elementary schools. Even in retirement, he continued to teach yoga, meditation and deep breathing technique classes and mentored newly arrived immigrants from India.
Learning and teaching were in every fibre of his being, and he held a passion for learning right to the very end; spending hours reading and taking copious notes from an array of books and magazines. He especially enjoyed any information he could glean about the physical, mental and spiritual benefits of new developments in the field of health and wellness. He enjoyed an occasional glass of wine and found great companionship at his weekly “wine social” with his WOMBA friends at the Mount.
Om shared 70 years of loving companionship with his wife, Nirmal. While being a constant presence of encouragement and strength, she had also been instrumental in his life-long appreciation of good food. Her passing away in July of this year was very difficult for him.
Om deeply loved his family and was incredibly proud of all of his children and grandchildren. He will be fondly remembered for his wisdom and inclusiveness.
His loving support and sound advice will be deeply missed by his children Anil (Mary), Amita (Larmon), Anshu Mala (Ron), Anju (Lewis), Atula (Dave) his 12 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren.
Funeral arrangements by Belvedere Funeral home in Charlottetown.
A private cremation will be performed according to Hindu rites on Sunday. And a Celebration of Life and a Hindu Pooja will be held at a later date.
In memory of Om, a memorial contribution can be made to The QEH Foundation (the Heart & Stroke department) or a charity of your choice.
