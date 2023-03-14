Onnik Marinosyan

Our family is deeply saddened to announce the passing of Onnik (Nik) Marinosyan on Friday, February 24th, 2023. He passed away at home surrounded by those he loved greatly. He was the youthful age of 50 and his unrelenting love for life was with him right until his final moments.
He will be lovingly remembered and forever missed by his wife, Alishea (Gotell) Marinosyan. He is survived by his mother, Annik Marinosyan and the late Hovsep Marinosyan; his sister Mari Marinosyan, mother-in-law Darlene Coffin(Norman); brother-in-law Cody Gotell (Amanda); special niece and God Daughter Gracie; fur family members Sadie, and the late Pepper. He is also fondly remembered by several aunts, uncles, cousins and many special friends both near and far.
The family would also like to extend a special thanks to all the wonderful people who supported us through our health journey. Your acts of kindness and love will forever be appreciated.
Onnik will be remembered by many as one of the most selfless and kind hearted individuals they were blessed to have known. His caring and generous presence always made you feel seen, heard, and understood. His adventurous spirit, strong wit, and sense of humour were only the beginnings of his beautiful presence in this world.
Resting at Belvedere Funeral Home where his celebration of life service will be held in the chapel on Wednesday, March 1, 2023 at 11 a.m. You may view the service via the following link https://youtu.be/8EfMzawiqvI. Family flowers only. Memorial donations in memory of Onnik may be made to the Pei Humane Society or Make A Wish Foundation.
