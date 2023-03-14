Onnik Marinosyan

February 10, 1973 ~ February 24, 2023 (age 50)

Our family is deeply saddened to announce the passing of Onnik (Nik) Marinosyan on Friday, February 24th, 2023. He passed away at home surrounded by those he loved greatly. He was the youthful age of 50 and his unrelenting love for life was with him right until his final moments. 

Tags

Recommended for you