Pamela Coffin

With broken hearts we announce that the death occurred Tuesday, March 22, 2022 of our beloved mother. Pam was born in Basingstoke, England, February 14, 1932 to George and Mona Cross. After her father’s death in 1937, her mother remarried a Canadian soldier, Chester Easter and they emigrated to Dunblane, PEI, in 1945. Pam immediately fell in love with her new family and home. Pam married the father of her children (Edward MacIsaac) and had 8 children. Pam moved to Charlottetown in 1974 with her family. Pam was a gifted and talented Mother, Grandmother, baker, cook, and seamstress. Pam was most proud of her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. She adored them all. Pam was a kind, generous person who forgave easily and never judged others. Pam is forever loved and will be deeply missed by her children Charles (Debi) MacIsaac, Bryan MacIsaac (Phil Nino), Norma (Lea) Darrach, Paul (Avril) (both predeceased) MacIsaac, Cheryl (Charlie) Gotell, Alan (Cheryl) MacIsaac, Colleen (Billy- predeceased) VanWesterneng, Melanie (Wade) Bruce. Her grandchildren April (Cory) Larocque, Jonathan (Vidhya) Darrach, Devin (Jennifer) MacIsaac, Lindsay (Adam) Cormier, Kelsey (Dave) MacDonald, Justin Gotell, Emily, Sara, Amy MacIsaac, Brinsley (Emily Simpson) VanWesterneng, Samantha and Riley McInnis, and Detra and Rolanda MacIsaac. Her adored great grandchildren Olivia, Jaxon, Theo and Baby VanWesterneng. Left to mourn is her brother Ed Easter, predeceased by her siblings Colin, Beryl, Rita and Thane. Lovingly remembered by numerous nieces and nephews. Predeceased by her brother-in-law and sister-in-law Raymond MacIsaac and Irma Gorrill. The family would like to extend a special thanks to Mum’s friend Terry Woodhouse for her love and kindness to Mum. We would also like to extend gratitude to the special caregivers (Susan, Mary, Angela, Trish) at the Garden Home for their kindness to Mum. Although Mum lived for many years in Charlottetown, her heart remained in Western PEI. Her remains will be laid to rest there at a later date. Resting at Belvedere Funeral Home. Funeral from Cornerstone Baptist Church, North River on Thursday at 2pm. (Maximum of 180). Online memorial donations may be made to the charity of your choice. Online condolences may be shared on Pam’s Memorial page at www.belvederefh.com You may join us virtually for the service via this link: https://youtu.be/FhULNztiwpo
