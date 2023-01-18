Parker Davey Gosnell

June 24, 1999 ~ January 13, 2023 (age 23)

It is with broken hearts that we announce that our beloved handsome son, Parker Davey Gosnell, has passed away on Friday, January 13, 2023. He was born on June 24, 1999, in Charlottetown, PE to Steven Gosnell and Ann McMurrer, their only child. He was predeceased by his grandpa Donald Gosnell, grandparents David and Louise (McInnis) McMurrer, aunts Gwen and Joan (Austin), uncles Sonny, Kevin and special great uncle Baird.