It is with broken hearts that we announce that our beloved handsome son, Parker Davey Gosnell, has passed away on Friday, January 13, 2023. He was born on June 24, 1999, in Charlottetown, PE to Steven Gosnell and Ann McMurrer, their only child. He was predeceased by his grandpa Donald Gosnell, grandparents David and Louise (McInnis) McMurrer, aunts Gwen and Joan (Austin), uncles Sonny, Kevin and special great uncle Baird.
Parker will always be remembered for his sense of humor, kindness, and his heart of gold. He loved his family and friends but had a special bond with his Mom and Dad.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by his grandmother Joan Gosnell, aunts and uncles Sandra Hordowick (Walter), Duncan Gosnell (Mike), Elizabeth Gosnell (Edward), Charles Gosnell (Marie), Jean McMurrer, Kevin McMurrer (Linda), Helen Langer, Anita Edwards (Kevin), Jim McMurrer (Lilla) and David McMurrer (Angela); special cousins Tyler and Samantha Langer and many other cousins.
Resting at Belvedere Funeral Home, with visitation on Thursday, January 19 from 4-7 p.m. His funeral service will be held from Belvedere Funeral Home Chapel on Friday, January 20 at 11 a.m. Interment will take place in St. Andrew’s United Church Cemetery, Vernon Bridge at a later date. Remembrances in memory of Parker may be made to The Strength Program or a charity of the donor’s choice.
