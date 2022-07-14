Peacefully, at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, following a brief illness, on Friday, July 8, 2022 of Patricia “Patsy” Williams (MacKenzie) of Charlottetown in her 85th year. Beloved wife of Sterling (Shorty) Ivan Williams, (deceased 2018). Dear mother of Kelly Allard (Yves), Wade (Karen), Rhonda Maillet (Jeff) and Todd. Loving grandmother of Sterling (Heather), Jessica Arnaud (Rene), Trevor and Rebecca; Parker; Ben Maillet and Marc Allard and great-grandmother of Parker, Lincoln, Summer, and recent namesake Paisley Patricia. Dear sister of Shirley Redmond. Sister in law of Joyce MacKenzie and Leonard Williams. Predeceased by her parents Arthur and Ella (Hughes) MacKenzie, sisters Adeline Carver, Erma Keddy and brothers Arthur, Kenny, and Merlin MacKenzie. Special thank you to the staff at The Mount Continuing Care where Mom was a resident for a short time and felt very well treated. Resting at Belvedere Funeral Home from where the funeral will be held in the funeral home chapel on Wednesday at 4:00 pm. Visitation on Tuesday 4-6 pm. Interment later in the Roman Catholic Cemetery, Charlottetown. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made on-line to the QEH Foundation. Condolences and memories may be shared on Patsy’s Memorial Page at www.belvederefh.com
