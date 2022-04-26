The death occurred peacefully at the PEI Cancer Treatment Centre on Thursday, April 21, 2022, with his wife Sharon by his side, of Paul Howard Stewart of Charlottetown, age 62 years. Paul worked for many years as an owner/operator for Day & Ross, and finally as an employee driver. He enjoyed owning his own truck that he always referred to as Ella. He made many lifelong friends trucking, and was able to stay in touch with them during his Cancer journey. Along with Sharon, Paul will be missed by his children Derreck and Meghan, as well as his four stepchildren DJ Flynn (Brittany), Jessica Bowness (Brodie), Justin (Michaela), and Jamie Gillespie. He is survived by his brothers David (Tina), Charles (Mary), Ricky (Laurie), Allan (Barb), and Alton (Millie). Paul was predeceased by his parents Roy and Kathleen Stewart of Brackley. One of Paul’s greatest joys was being “Grampy” to Cohen, who he spent Sunday afternoons with, and “Grampy Paul” to Theodore Flynn and Liam MacDonald. There will be no visitation or funeral service at Paul’s request. Cremation will take place and his ashes will be spread at a place special to Paul. Memorial donations may be made on-line to the Children’s Wish Foundation (PEI). On-line condolences may be shared on Paul’s Memorial page at www.belvederefh.com.
