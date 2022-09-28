Paul Ian MacFarlane

On September 16th, 2022 at the QEH with his wife Cheryl and his children by his side, Paul passed peacefully. Paul is survived by his mother, Florence (Flos) of Halifax. Paul was predeceased by his father Allen (Mick) and his brother Mark. He left behind his loving wife of 46 years Cheryl (Dawson), and his two cherished children, his son A.J. and his wife Krista, his daughter Lori, and her wife Christy, along with his two beautiful grandchildren Zachary and Maxwell. Paul is also remembered by his brothers Andy (Charlene) of Halifax, Peter (Suzanne) of Wolfville and sister in-law Edwina of Timberlea. Paul leaves behind numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.
Paul’s biggest source of pride was his children and grandchildren. He loved playing golf at the Links of Crowbush Cove with all his buddies. Golf was his passion, and he spent a lot of hours golfing and then talking about it afterwards. He will especially be missed driving to the clubhouse and around town with Gary Evans.
There will be a memorial gathering at Belvedere Funeral Home on Tuesday, September 20th from 4-6 pm, with remarks at 5 pm.
In lieu of flowers, if desired donations may be made to the Morell Regional High School athletic equipment fund, where Paul coached for many years. Messages of condolence may be shared on Paul’s Memorial Page at www.belvederefh.com.
