Paul Ian MacFarlane

November 17, 1954 ~ September 16, 2022 (age 67)

On September 16th, 2022 at the QEH with his wife Cheryl and his children by his side, Paul passed peacefully. Paul is survived by his mother, Florence (Flos) of Halifax.  Paul was predeceased by his father Allen (Mick) and his brother Mark. He left behind his loving wife of 46 years Cheryl (Dawson), and his two cherished children, his son A.J. and his wife Krista, his daughter Lori, and her wife Christy, along with his two beautiful grandchildren Zachary and Maxwell. Paul is also remembered by his brothers Andy (Charlene) of Halifax, Peter (Suzanne) of Wolfville and sister in-law Edwina of Timberlea. Paul leaves behind numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews. 

