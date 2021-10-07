July 21st, 1931 - October 1st, 2021
At The Mount Continuing Care Community on Friday, October 1, 2021 of Paul Joseph Allain, Charlottetown, age 90 years. Beloved husband of Therese (nee Savoie). Dear father of Claudette Macdonald (Ian). Loving grandfather of Dr. Kristian Macdonald (Ashley), Marcel Macdonald (Ashley) and Dr. Elizabeth Beck (Nathan). Lovingly remembered by his great grandchildren Austin, Valerie, Leo, Remy, Gabriel, Sylvie, Carson, Aiden and Ava. Brother of Cecile Mills (Neri), Margaret Melanson, George (Florine) and Gerard (Georgia). Brother-in-law of Jacqueline Allain, Antoinette Allain and Albert Belliveau. Predeceased by his parents Lionel and Marie (Maillet) Allain, sisters Margaret, Angela Cormier (Oscar), Dorilla Belliveau and brothers Jean and Louis. Paul was an active member of The Knights of Columbus when he lived in Moncton. Resting at Belvedere Funeral Home. No visitation will be held. There will be a private Mass of Christian Burial at St. Pius X Church. Anyone wishing to attend the funeral mass contact Ian Macdonald (902-213-8789) before Monday at 8 a.m. You may join us for the service from the livestream link - https://youtu.be/srvuxpD1c3g. Memorial donations may be made online to the PEI Cancer Treatment Centre or the Alzheimer Society of PEI. Online condolences may be shared on Paul’s memorial page at www.belvederefh.com
