November 26th, 1955 - May 6th, 2021
At the Provincial Palliative Care Centre Charlottetown on Thursday, May 6, 2021 of Paul Leslie Hardy, Charlottetown, formerly of Elmsdale, age 65 years. Born in Alberton, PEI, son of the late Leslie and Dorothy (Forsyth) Hardy. Left to mourn are his wife Donna (nee McLean), his children Heidi Deagle (Chad), David Hardy and their mom Susan Leard, stepchildren Matthew and Katie Langton, grandchildren Cadence and Ruby Deagle, sister Lois Skiba, brother-in-law Robert Grandmaison and sister-in-law Sandra Hardy. Also lovingly remembered by several nieces, nephews and cousins. Predeceased by his brother Eric, sister Erma Grandmaison and brother-in-law Wayne Skiba. Resting at Belvedere Funeral Home where a private family (invitation only) funeral service will be held. Paul will rest in the People’s Cemetery, Charlottetown. Memorial donations may be made online to Loving the Least of These Ministries International https://www.icms.org/qry/sd_donate.taf. Online condolences may be shared on Paul’s Memorial Page at www.belvederefh.com
