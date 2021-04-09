Paul Thomas Johnston

March 12th, 1974 - April 1st, 2021
Peacefully and surrounded by his family at the QEH on Thursday, April 1, 2021, Paul Johnston of Kelowna, B.C. and formerly of Charlottetown, passed away at the age of 47 years after a long and courageous battle with cancer. Beloved son of Allan Johnston (Valerie MacLean) and the late Barbara Johnston (nee McCabe). Dear brother to Lori Johnston (Tim Verhulp) and the very best uncle to Jessie. Lovingly remembered by many aunts, uncles, cousins, extended and blended family members. Paul will also be remembered by many friends and co-workers near and far. There are so many friends who meant so much to Paul that we could never name them all, but we would particularly like to thank “The Boys”, the Kelowna crew, as well as Jason, Michelle and Amelia. Words will never be able to express how much you all meant to Paul, and our family is so thankful that he had you all in his life. A special thank you to all of the medical professionals in British Columbia who helped Paul fight this battle. Our many thanks to the nurses in Unit 3 at the QEH for taking such good care of Paul. Finally, we will never be able to thank Dr. Kris Saunders enough for his care and compassion for both Paul and our family upon his arrival back to PEI. Due to Co-vid restrictions, a private ceremony will be held on Thursday April 8th at Belvedere Funeral Home in Charlottetown. The service will be livestreamed at www.belvederefh.com. A Celebration of Paul’s Life will be hosted at a later date. If so desired, donations in Paul’s memory may be made by cheque to the PEI Cancer Treatment Center. Messages may be shared on Paul’s Memorial Page at www.belvederefh.com
