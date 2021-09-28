Pauline Taylor

September 25th, 1959 - September 20th, 2021
At the Provincial Palliative Care Centre on Monday, September 20, 2021 of Pauline Damaris Taylor, Charlottetown, age 61 years. Mother of Ryan. Daughter of Margaret DesRoche (Joseph, deceased). Sister of Jeannie Seaman (Charlie), Mark DesRoche (Susan) and Garry DesRoche (Pam). Resting at Belvedere Funeral Home where a private Service of Remembrance will be held. Memorial donations may be made online to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital Foundation. Online condolences may be shared on Pauline’s memorial page at www.belvederefh.com
