Peter Anthony Campbell

August 31, 1985 ~ October 10, 2022 (age 37)

It is with broken hearts, the family of Peter Anthony Campbell, 37, Medicine Hat, AB announces his unexpected passing which occurred on Monday, October 10, 2022. Born in Charlottetown, PE, the son of Hugh Campbell and the late Lorna Marie (Jay) Campbell. In addition to his mother, he was predeceased by his uncles Mike Campbell (Joan) and Paddy Campbell; paternal grandparents Cyril and Reta (Hennessey) Campbell; maternal grandfather Kenny Jay.