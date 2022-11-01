It is with broken hearts, the family of Peter Anthony Campbell, 37, Medicine Hat, AB announces his unexpected passing which occurred on Monday, October 10, 2022. Born in Charlottetown, PE, the son of Hugh Campbell and the late Lorna Marie (Jay) Campbell. In addition to his mother, he was predeceased by his uncles Mike Campbell (Joan) and Paddy Campbell; paternal grandparents Cyril and Reta (Hennessey) Campbell; maternal grandfather Kenny Jay.
He is survived by his father Hughie Campbell (Heather); maternal grandmother Mary (Thompson) Jay; brother Matthew Campbell (Sue Ann); nephew Aiden; aunts and uncles Celeste Currie, Sister Joan Campbell, Jim Campbell, Garry Jay (Beverly), Joanne Cameron (Brad), Roberta Jay and Bernard Jay (Cheryl); and will be fondly remembered by many cousins and friends.
Peter moved to Alberta in 2014 and was working as a Peace Officer for the Alberta Department of Health. He played a wide variety of sports and loved being in the outdoors, especially hiking and canoeing.
Resting at Belvedere Funeral Home. A Funeral Mass will be held at St. Dunstan's Basilica, 45 Great George Street, Charlottetown on Monday, October 31, 2022 at 10:30 am. Interment will follow in St. Michael's Parish Cemetery, Corran Ban. Donations in memory of Peter may be made to the St. Michael's Parish Cemetery Fund. To view Peter's tribute video please click the following link https://youtu.be/11ut3Pbs0po . To view the funeral service click on the following link https://youtu.be/-qpfzZRctRc
Commented