September 29th, 1945 - July 1st, 2021
Peter Ian Morrison, 75, passed away on Canada Day, in Charlottetown, PEI. Peter spent his final years at Prince Edward Home, where he considered the staff of Fox Meadow to be his extended family. Peter was born in Halifax, NS, on September 29th, 1945 to Madeline Morrison of Marie Joseph and Ian Morrison of Halifax. Peter is predeceased by his parents and grandparents. He is survived by his sister, Janet Capstick, brother, Craig Morrison, niece Leah Morrison and nephews Stuart Morrison, Adam Wood and Daniel Wood. At a towering 6’ 6”, Peter put some real teeth in the offence of both the Dal Tigers and the Saint Mary’s Huskies basketball teams. In his early 20’s, Peter worked with Canadian National Railways, riding the rails between Halifax and Montreal. In 1970, at the age of 25, a tragic motorcycle accident left Peter paralyzed. Peter went on to graduate from Saint Mary’s University with a degree in Atlantic Canadian Studies. Peter was able to overcome many life challenges and become the Director of the Nova Scotia Paraplegic Association. Peter spent many years in his adopted home of Prince Edward Island. Travelling the backroads in constant pursuit of the perfect butter tart was a favourite pastime for Peter. Meeting with his many Island friends to discuss PEI’s rich past, people and unique culture was another passion. A favourite haunt of Peter’s was Island Chocolates, in Victoria-by-the-Sea. Should you visit, be sure to try the coffee named in Peter’s honour - the PMS - or the Peter Morrison Special. Peter was a free spirit, an original thinker, and a man who lived life on his own terms. Like his father Ian, Peter loved knives, watches and flashlights - and in that order. Fondly remembered by family and friends, Peter will be missed. A small family service with be held for Peter at a later date. Resting at Belvedere Funeral Home. On-line condolences may be shared on Peter's Memorial Page.
