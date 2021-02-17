November 15th, 1939 - February 12th, 2021
Peacefully at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital on Friday, February 12, 2021 of Petronella “Nellie” Van Ewyk, Charlottetown, age 81 years. Nellie worked as a pediatric nurse in Michigan, US before meeting the love of her life Tom Van Ewyk. After moving to Canada, Nellie and Tom bought a home and began their life together raising their 4 children. Nellie was very selfless and devoted to her family. Nellie and Tom also shared a strong faith in God which carried them through their lives. Dear mother of Kenny (Lauren), Keith, Sonya (Scott) and Julie Stretch (Trent). Loving Oma to Tiffany, Chris, Josiah, Emily, Micah and Carson. Sister of Antonia (Toni) VandeKemp, Hendrika Vande Kemp, Peter Vande Kemp and Joyce Reynhout. Lovingly remembered by numerous nieces and nephews. Predeceased by her parents Hendrik and Petronella Vande Kemp and siblings Clare Iedema (John), Grace Fox (Robert), Rick Vande Kemp (Jennie), Elizabeth Jansen (Wayne) and Gerrit Vande Kemp (Linda). Resting at Belvedere Funeral Home from where a private visitation and funeral service will be held. You may join us for the service by going to Nellie’s Memorial Page at www.belvederefh.com for the livestream link. Memorial donations may be made to the Canadian Cancer Society. Online condolences can be made at www.belvederefh.com “Be at rest once more, O my soul, for the Lord has been good to you. – Psalm 116: 7”
