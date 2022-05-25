The death occurred at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital on Saturday, May 14, 2022 of Philip Gordon Keating of Ten Mile House, age 85 years. Philip was born August 1, 1936 in Grosse Isle, Magdalen Islands to Priscilla (Clarke) and Gordon Keating. He started his working life as a lad with his father, but left home at age 15 and went to Charlottetown to work. When he was old enough, he joined the navy where he spent time training in Cornwallis N.S. and went overseas to Korea and was one of the Queen’s soldiers. His love of the water brought him back home after leaving the Navy where he had his own fishing boats. In the winter he hunted seal in the ice to pay for groceries and expenses incurred during the off fishing season. From there in 1975 he went to N.S. fishing and his family moved down with him in 1976. He would spend many years in N.S. fishing and being captain on Long & Brier Island Ferries before moving back to P.E.I. to finish out his career. Though most of his life was spent on the water, he did enjoy becoming an auxiliary RCMP in Digby and when he moved back to P.E.I. he became one there too. His jobs included working at an airport as security which he took seriously but enjoyed all the exchange of conversations with the frequent visitors. He loved golfing with his buddies, and especially when he got to play with his grandsons. His love for his family knew no bounds and his love for his dog Sage, in later life, was beyond measure. Philip leaves behind his wife Mary; son Bartley; daughters Letitia (Harold), Lorena (Mike) and Vera (Brian); step-children Charlene (Lyle) and Floyd (Beth); sisters Lorraine and Emily; and brother Wilbert. Fondly remembered by nine grandchildren and nine great- grandchildren. Predeceased by parents Priscilla and Gordon, and sister Isabelle. He will be going home to Grosse Isle, Magdalen Islands to rest. Resting at the Belvedere Funeral Home for visitation Thursday, May 19th from 6-8pm. A memorial service will be held at the funeral home chapel on Friday, May 20th at 10:30am. Memorial donations may be made on-line to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital Foundation - Dialysis Unit. On-line condolences may be shared on Philip’s Memorial Page at www.belvederefh.com.
