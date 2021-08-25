October 26th, 1950 - August 19th, 2021
Michael, Philip John It is with great sadness that we share the passing of Philip Michael who left us unexpectedly at home on Thursday, August 19, 2021 at 70 years old. A loving husband of 44 years to Cordis Michael (nee Shepard). Born on October 26 in 1950 in Charlottetown, Prince Edward Island, Philip was the son of Charles and Helen (Sorge) Michael. Beloved father of Lindsay (Miguel) and Brittany (Jason). He was an adored “Papa” to granddaughters Rayna and Layne and “Bumpa” to granddaughter Norah. He was also the treasured brother of Wendy and Paul (Jane). Known especially for his kindness, calm demeanor and ability to do literally anything, Phil, as he was known to family and friends, was a rock in the Michael family. While some talk about the most interesting man in the world, Philip was certainly the most interested man in the world. His boundless energy, focus and curiosity made him a master of cooking, gardening, woodworking, bird and plant identification, global travel and history - along with many other interests he perfected. During a decades long career at the PEI National Park, he rose through the ranks from Interpreter to Acting Superintendent, which was a time he treasured, as protecting the wildlife of the Island was very important to him. He then moved on to an equally meaningful career with Veterans Affairs, ensuring lost Canadian soldiers around the globe were remembered and commemorated. Despite his many interests and talents, Philip was above all a family man. An equal parent before such a thing was spoken about, Philip had endless time, patience and love for his wife, daughters and granddaughters. He was capable, fun and funny, and after a long life full of generosity, with no moment wasted and every second appreciated, we’re heartbroken to see him go. Resting at Belvedere Funeral Home from where a private (Invitation Only) Funeral will be held. Interment in Sherwood Cemetery. Family flowers only. Condolences may be shared on-line on Philip’s Memorial Page. Memorial donations may be made on-line to Island Nature Trust. You may join us for the service by going to Philip’s memorial page at www.belvederefh.com for the livestream link.
