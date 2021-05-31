Phyllis Broadbelt

February 24th, 1920 - May 28th, 2021
Broadbelt, Phyllis Elizabeth (nee Littler) Peacefully at the Atlantic Baptist Nursing Home on May 28, 2021 of Phyllis Elizabeth Broadbelt (nee Littler), age 101 of French Village Road, Mount Stewart. Beloved wife of the late Lloyd Broadbelt. Loving mother of Ann (Paul) MacDonald and grandchildren Carolyn (Mina), Kim (Isabelle), Andrew (Earlene), Holly (Steve), Morgan (Jennifer), Wendy (David), Donna (Terry), Barbie (Brian), Gary (Andrea), and Kenny (Deatra). Her great-grandchildren Dylan (Jill), Connor, Ethan, Gavin, Meredith, Rowan, Esmaani, Hudson and Mia. Predeceased by her son Denis, her daughter Mary (Elisabeth), her granddaughter Lisa, her son-in-law Louis, her daughter-in-law Jeanie, as well as her siblings Cyril, Gerald, Kenneth, Doris, Patricia, Kathleen, and Francis. Resting at Belvedere Funeral Home from where a private (Invitation Only) visitation will be held. A private (Invitation Only) mass will be celebrated at St. Andrew’s Roman Catholic Church, Mount Stewart. Interment will take place in St. Andrew’s Roman Catholic Cemetery. Flowers are gratefully declined. Memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer Society PEI. www.belvederefh.com
