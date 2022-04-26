Peacefully, at the Garden Home, on Saturday, April 23, 2022, of Ralph Alexander Watts, formally of Grand Tracadie, PEI, age 85 years. Beloved husband of 63 years to Susan Watts (nee Aylward). Loving father of Brian (Betty Anne), Janice MacCormac (Dennis), Wayne, Carol MacKinnon (Fred), and Bonnie Myers (Vince). Poppy of Erin Roberts (Tom), Tyler Roberts (Charlotte), Nicholas Watts, Amanda Banziger (Martin), Miranda, Ariel, and Paige MacKinnon, David (Alexandra), and Matthew (Holly) Patterson. Great grandfather of Jenna, Alexis, Dominic, Lincoln, Landon, Noah and Luke. Ralph was the last of nine children of Alexander and Augustina (nee Aylward) Watts and was predeceased by his sisters and brothers Arthur (Cicely), Helen MacInnis (Bill), Blanche Caswell (Norman), Noreen Young, Raymond, Joseph (Kathleen), Alvera Meany (Joe), and Winnifred McAdam (Leo). Also loved by many nieces and nephews and Sue’s large family. Ralph and Sue were carefree souls who loved life and shared many laughs throughout their long and happy marriage. Ralph drove milk trucks, oil trucks, dump trucks, transfer trucks (he loved trucks, lol), and buses earlier in his career, and then was caretaker at several condominiums while they were semi-retired. Although both were born in PEI, they lived much of their lives in Nova Scotia and Alberta. Resting at Belvedere Funeral Home. Funeral to be held on Thursday, April, 28, 2022, at 2pm at Belvedere Funeral Home Chapel. Memorial donations may be made to a charity of your choice. Messages of condolence may be shared on Ralph’s Memorial Page at www.belvederefh.com.
