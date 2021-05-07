October 21st, 1954 - May 4th, 2021
Peacefully, surrounded by his loving family, at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital on Tuesday, May 4, 2021, after a brief but courageous battle with cancer, Randy Lee Diamond, Union Road, age 66 years. Predeceased by his mom Jean Diamond (MacPherson) and brother Danny Fraser. He is Survived by his wife Valerie (Currie), children Timothy, Andrew (Erica) and Danielle (Tom) and granddaughters Annabelle Ruby and Juliette Rose. Loving brother to Diane Hagemans (Gary), son-in-law to Marion Currie (Gram). Brother-in-law to Betsy and Jim Currie and special uncle to Julie and Jason Hagemans, Corey Fraser, Jason Bootland (Lori), Tracey Corrigan (Troy), Katie Yates (Will), Sean and Jimmy Currie. He will be greatly missed by his ball community who fondly knew him as Father Time aka Yoda, as well as his bowling and hockey communities. Resting at Belvedere Funeral Home. A private family (invitation only) funeral service will be held. Interment will take place in Wood Islands Presbyterian Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made online to the PEI Cancer Treatment Centre. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be shared on Randy’s memorial page at www.belvederefh.com. May the “fourth” be with you; Rest easy, Yoda!
