At the Queen Elizabeth Hospital on Friday, April 15, 2022 of Ray Atherton Sherren, Cornwall, age 87 years. Beloved husband of the late Beulah (Ferguson) Sherren. Loving father of Alan Sherren (Leah Ann Hughes), Gayle MacDonald (Terry), Cathy Ramsay (Gary), Dawn MacDonald (Allen) and Pam McGuigan (Shane). Devoted grandfather of Spencer Sherren, Shane (Karen), and Lisa Sherren MacDonald (Adam O’Brien), Christopher, Mark (Suzanne), Kyle (Kalla), Ellen Ramsay, Jeffrey (Jodi), Jennifer Bevan (Trevor), Frankie Jean (Patrick Fouchere), Tanner and Mack McGuigan. Great-grandfather of Nate MacDonald, Oliver and Norah O’Brien, Ethan, Ryleigh, Rayne and Layelle Ramsay, Logyn and Laken MacDonald, Elsie, Annie and Millie Bevan. Brother of Reginald (Elsie), Elsie Molyneaux (Alvin deceased), June Newrick (Ivan), Tom (Janet). Predeceased by his parents Arthur and Reta (Dawson), and brother Donnie. Ray will also be dearly missed by his special Floridian family, Lisa and John Crimella, and Janice and Fred Casler, and their families. Resting at Belvedere Funeral Home where there will be no visitation by personal request. The funeral service will be held at the West River United Church, Cornwall on Wednesday, May 4, 2022 at 10 a.m. Interment in the Argyle Shore Cemetery. On-line memorial donations may be made to the Cancer Treatment Centre of the Queen Elizabeth Hospital. On-line condolences may be shared on Ray’s memorial page at www.belvederefh.com.
