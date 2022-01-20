It is with heavy hearts we announce the passing of a beloved sister, daughter and aunt, Rebecca Jane Wilchynski of Charlottetown, aged 49, born February 4th, 1972. She passed peacefully at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Charlottetown on Wednesday, January 12, 2022. She will be dearly missed by friends and family. Survived by her father Louis Wilchynski, sister Kim Ewart (Wilchynski), sister Cynthia Wilchynski (Peter Yu), brother James Wilchynski (Lisa) and nephews Hudson Ewart and Jordon Wilchynski-Yu. Predeceased by her mother, Kathryn Beck; grandparents Preston and Jessie Beck, and Michael and Nettie Wilchynski; her aunts and uncles Adele Savoury (Beck), Pauline Friesen (Ron), Eileen and Vincent Beck, Charlie and Ann Wilchynski, Gus and Iris Wilchinski, Walter and Annie Wilchynski; cousin Bruce Wilchinski and brother-in-law Peter Ewart. Rebecca loved all things pink. She enjoyed writing poetry and had a very sharp sense of humour with an unending repertoire of quick-witted retorts to people who treated her less than she deserved due to her disability. She spent thousands of hours taking care of and entertaining children entrusted to her care, creating lifetime memories and experiences with them. She was a non-stop disability rights advocate, for herself and her friends. She was a tough cookie, handling extreme pain, life-long social injustice and ignorance while also touching many lives with her thoughtful generosity and kindness. We would like to thank MLA Ole Hammarlund, Michael Fleischmann and her best friend since childhood, Marcia Peters, for their assistance in her fight for justice, equality and respect as a disabled person. Resting at Belvedere Funeral Home where a private (invitation only) funeral service will be held. You may join us for the service by going to Rebecca’s memorial page at www.belvederefh.com for the livestream link. Memorial donations may be made online to Pat and The Elephant or Sherwood Christian Church. Online condolences may be shared at www.belvederefh.com Please click the following link to view the service - https://youtu.be/mkLZDMA-o-Q
