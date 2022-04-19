Rejane Bourassa

With her granddaughter, Margaret, by her side, on Sunday, April 10th, 2022, in her 93rd year, of Rejane Porterfield (nee Bourassa) of Charlottetown. Rejane was a daughter, wife, mother, sister and friend. She was the daughter of the late Auguste and Justine Bourassa (nee St. Germain). Born and raised in Sturgeon Falls, Ontario, she was one of seven children. She was predeceased by her beloved husband Leo Porterfield. Their love was a beautiful love. Rejane is survived by siblings Yolande Johnston (Clifford, deceased), Marcelle Vachon (Valois, deceased), Huguette Leacy (Vernon, deceased), beloved daughter Jane Porterfield, and the apples of her eye, grandchildren Kate Kimpinski (Corey), Margaret Millar-Noonan (Adam), Stewart Porterfield (Rojin), Edward Porterfield (Taneisha) and her great-grandchildren Joseph and Alexander Kimpinski. She was predeceased by brothers Jean Marc Bourassa (Martha, deceased) and Guy Bourassa (Janine), and sister Lorraine Campeau (Fernand, deceased). Rejane will be greatly missed by all those who loved her. During the last months of her life, "I love you", was answered with “love you more”. Resting at Belvedere Funeral Home. Funeral will be held at a later date at St. Pius X in Charlottetown. Burial will follow in the Roman Catholic Cemetery, Charlottetown. No visitation by family request. Donations in Rejane’s memory may be made to a charity of your choice. Dear “Gamboo”, I hope you’re dancing with the angels. Forever loved. Messages of condolences may be shared on Rejane’s Memorial Page at www.belvederefh.com.
