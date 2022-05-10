Rena Mae Maund

Peacefully, at the Dr. John M. Gillis Memorial Lodge on Thursday, April 28, 2022 of Rena Mae (Cudmore) Maund, formally of Winsloe PEI, age 95. Predeceased by her loving husband J. Glydon Maund. Proud mother of Joan (Barrie) Stevenson, Phillip (predeceased) (Alice) Maund, Anita Maund (Erwin Coles), Jim (Dianne) Maund, and chosen son David (Pat) Cosh. Grandmother of Derek (Kathy), Michael (Tracey), Kyle (Melissa) Stevenson, Stacy Hutchinson Maund (Nick) Doucette, Travis Maund, Jaime (Andrew) Waite, Jason Cosh, and Tamsyn (Charles) MacKenzie. Lovingly remembered by 16 great grandchildren, as well as many nieces, nephews, and cousins. Rena was the youngest child of parents Leonard and Jenny (Chandler) Cudmore. Rena was predeceased by infant son Deryck; son Phillip; siblings Ruth (Bud) Bentley, Clayton (Lucy, Catherine) Cudmore, Keith (Doris) Cudmore, Preston (Thelma, Helen) Cudmore; and brother-in-law Ivan (Vi) Maund. Resting at Belvedere Funeral Home. No visitation or service by personal request. Due to COVID 19, a private family graveside interment will take place at South Winsloe United Church Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the South Winsloe Cemetery Fund (cheques may be mailed to South Winsloe Cemetery Fund, 1450 Winsloe Rd, Rte 223, North Winsloe, PE, C1E 2Y8), or a charity of your choice. A special recognition to the staff at the Dr. John M. Gillis Memorial Lodge. Online condolences may be shared on Rena’s Memorial Page at www.belvederefh.com.
