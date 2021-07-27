January 13th, 1929 - July 20th, 2021
At Beach Grove Home, surrounded by her loving family, on Tuesday, July 20, 2021 of Reta Irene Nicholson (Somers), Charlottetown, age 92 years. Beloved wife of the late Sterling Nicholson. Dear mother of Shirley Campbell (Boyce), Kensington; Joyce Simmons (Brecken), Winsloe; Arthur (Wanda), Summerside; Arnold (Bonnie), Pleasant Valley; Thane (Marylin), Breadalbane; Brenda McWilliams (James), Breadalbane, and Glenda Bowness (Gary), West Royalty. Lovingly remembered by her 16 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren. She is the last surviving member of her family. Reta’s family would like to thank Dr. Barkhouse, Home Care and for the loving care given to our mother at Beach Grove Home. Resting at Belvedere Funeral Home where a private (invitation only) visitation and funeral service will be held in the funeral home chapel. You may join us for the service by going to Reta’s memorial page at www.belvederefh.com for the livestream link. A private interment will take place in Floral Hills Memorial Gardens. Memorial donations may be made to the Canadian Cancer Society or a charity of your choice. Online condolences may be shared at www.belvederefh.com
