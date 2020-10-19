Rev. Roger Frizzell

June 17th, 1949 - October 15th, 2020
Rev. Roger Dean Frizzell, of Miramichi, NB, left to be with his Lord and Saviour suddenly on Thursday, October 15, 2020 at the St. John Regional Hospital, formerly of Charlottetown, PEI. He is survived by his loving wife of 52 years, Gloria (MacMillan), his son Mark (Karen) Frizzell, daughter Helen Frizzell, son Matthew Frizzell, grandsons Connor (Gina) Frizzell, and Samuel Frizzell; brothers Donnie (Diane) Frizzell, Vernon (Glenda) Frizzell, George Frizzell, and Warren (Carol) Frizzell; brother in-law Calvin (Phyllis) MacMillan and sister-in-law Marlene (Rev. Kent) Burdett and numerous nieces and nephews. Predeceased by his mother Anne Frizzell (nee Todd), sister Lorna Arthur, brother-in-law Colin Arthur, and sister-in-law Pauline Frizzell. The funeral will be held on November 2, 2020 at the Belvedere Funeral Home, Charlottetown, PEI, by invitation only. Interment will be at the Springton Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Springton Cemetery Fund at Springton Cemetery c/o 3091 Route 225, Springton, PE, C0A 1Y0 or on-line to Come Over and Help at www.coah.org
