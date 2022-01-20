At Beach Grove Home on Monday, January 10, 2022 of Rev. Ross A. Howard, Charlottetown, age 89 years. Beloved husband of the late Virginia R. Howard (Boutilier). Dear father of Susan Graham (Richard), Stephen (Karen), Sharon MacKenzie (David) and Sylvia Henderson (Andrew). Brother of Merrill (Carol). Lovingly remembered by his grandchildren and his great-grandchildren. Predeceased by his parents Rev. T.W. and Georgia Howard. For over thirty years Ross served his community as the Protestant Chaplain of the hospitals in Charlottetown. His church work, which started as pastor of the O’Leary field, moved into many volunteer roles at First Baptist Charlottetown and the wider faith community. In retirement, he became PEI District Director of the Canadian Bible Society. He found great joy in serving, and working with others. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, there will be no public visiting. A private family funeral by invitation, will take place at Belvedere Funeral Home Chapel. A livestream of the service will be accessible through Ross’s memorial page at www.belvederefh.com on Friday, January 14 at 10 am. Interment will take place later in Sherwood Cemetery. Online memorial donations may be made to First Baptist Church or the Queen Elizabeth Hospital Foundation. Online condolences may be shared at www.belvederefh.com. Ross’s family would like to express their sincere thanks to the staff of Beach Grove Home for their compassionate care of both Ross and Virginia. Livestream link is https://youtu.be/ADeWpO_iPyc
