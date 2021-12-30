Reva MacPhee

MacPhee, Reva Ethel (Rayner) At Beach Grove Home on Sunday, December 26, 2021 of Reva Ethel MacPhee (Rayner), Charlottetown. Beloved wife of Barry MacPhee. Dear mother of Donna Gillis (Jeff), Kimberley Williams (Dave Burgoyne), Carolyn Stevenson (Lowell), Duane Williams (Rozalyn). Stepmother of Michael MacPhee and Margo King. Loving grandmother of Michelle, Jonathan, Spenser, Dylan, David, Cara, Lisa, Maria, Liam and a beloved great-grandmother of many. Sister of Heber Rayner (Doreen), Betty Rayner (Eddie), Belle McInnis (Fred, deceased) and sister-in-law of Bobby Henderson. Predeceased by her parents William and Marjorie (Gillian) Rayner, by her grandson Micah Stevenson and by her siblings, Keith Rayner (Barbara), Elmer Rayner (Charlotte), and Shirley Henderson. Resting at Belvedere Funeral from where a private family service will be held (Invitation Only). Masks, Proof of Vaccinations and Government issued ID are required to attend. Interment in Canoe Cove Presbyterian Church Cemetery. Due to Covid-19 Restrictions, there will be no visitation. Please refrain from wearing scents. Memorial donations may be made on-line to the Canadian Diabetes Association. On-line condolences may be shared on Reva’s Memorial Page at www.belvederefh.com
Commented