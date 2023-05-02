Rita Genevieve (Stordy) Kell

Peacefully at the Prince Edward Home, Charlottetown on Friday, April 28, 2023, Rita Kelly (nee Stordy) passed away with her loving family by her side, age 96 years. Born in Brookvale, Lot 30, PE, she was predeceased by her husband Francis in 2003. She will be remembered as a loving mother to Jack (Carlotta), Donna Cantwell MacPhee (Robert, deceased; Bernard, deceased), Ken (Anita), and Ron (Reta). Rita was also a fun and caring grandmother to Blaine, Jacqueline, Cynthia, Ryan, Mark, Melanie, Rachelle, Tyson, Branden, Alex, and Colin, and great grandmother to 19 great grandchildren. In addition, she is survived by her sister Imelda Rooney (Al, deceased), sisters-in-law Joan Stordy (Raymond, deceased), Edith Costello (Leo, deceased), Pauline Doyle (Pat deceased), Patricia Molyneaux (Leroy, deceased), brothers-in-law Leonard Kelly (Mae, deceased), Joseph Kelly (Evelyn) and lovingly remembered by numerous nieces, nephews, and extended family. Predeceased by parents Emmett and Sarah Stordy (nee Dougherty), siblings Madeline (John) Roberts, Francis (Patricia) Stordy, Edna (Eddie) Campbell, Raymond Stordy, and Teresa (Francis) Flood, sisters-in-law Mary Monaghan, Eileen Penwell, and brother-in-law, Justin (Bertha) Kelly.
Prior to the visitation, the CWL will be having a prayer service.
The family would like to extend heartfelt gratitude to all the staff at the Prince Edward Home who provided care with such empathy and dignity to our mother.
Resting at Belvedere Funeral Home where visitation will take place on Wednesday, May 3rd from 5-7 pm. A Funeral Mass will be held at St. Joseph’s Roman Catholic Church, Kelly’s Cross on Thursday, May 4th at 10:30 am, with interment in the parish cemetery. If so desired, donations in memory of Rita can be made to the St. Joseph’s Parish Cemetery Fund (mail cheques to St. Joseph's Parish Cemetery Fund PO Box 128 Kinkora PE C0B 1N0).
