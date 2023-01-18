Rita Odile (Loughran) Reid

The death occurred at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital on Wednesday, January 4, 2023 of Rita Odile Reid (Loughran) of Suffolk and Charlottetown, PEI in her 93rd year. Born in 1930 to the late Elsie (Gauthier) and Henry Loughran. Beloved wife of the late Albert Joseph Reid. Dear mother of Mary Reid, of Beaumont, AB, and Charlie Reid (Etta), of Suffolk Road, PEI. Loving grandmother of Lisa (Dale) Gallant, Kevin Krause, Jamie (Kim) Walker, Kathleen (Viran) Walker, Tyler Walker, Jennifer Krause, Daniel (Shannon) Reid, and Matthew (Lindsay) Reid. Proud great-grandmother of Landen, Brett, Brianna, Kaydence, Kaleb, Ryan, Adam, Logan, Alex, and Zachary. Oldest sister to surviving siblings, Louise Howatt, Yvonne Morrell, June Brennan, Betty Matthews and sister-in-law to Doris Miller, Miriam Langille, Marjorie Balderston, and Christine Easter. Will be sadly missed by many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by daughter Nesta Ann Loughran, brothers Albert and William, sisters Shirley Hennessey and Edna Frizzell, as well as numerous brothers and sisters-in-law in both the Loughran and Reid families. Resting at Belvedere Funeral Home until Monday, January 9, 2023 with a private family gathering from 10-10:45am to be followed by a funeral service in the chapel at 11am. Committal service at Marshfield Community Cemetery, Marshfield PEI. For those who wish, memorial donations may be made online to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital Foundation.
