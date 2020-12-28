Robert Arthur Nahrgang

May 30th, 1945 - December 22nd, 2020
Staff Sergeant Retired R.C.M.P. Reg. # 23949 It is with great sadness that we announce the passing, peacefully, at Whisperwood Villa on Tuesday, December 22, 2020 of Robert “Bob” Arthur Nahrgang, age 75 years. Lovingly remembered by his beloved wife of 51 years, Eleanor Ann; dear father to Alan (Barb Veno), Pollyann (John Thompson) and Mary Jane (Andy MacKinnon) and loving grandfather to Hudson and Marshall MacKinnon. Bob is also remembered by his seven sisters and five brothers: Mary Jane Krotz (Ken deceased), Ruth Ann Mueller (Ross (deceased), Pat Hamm, Nancy Alles, Bill Nahrgang (Sharon), George Nahrgang (Judy), Susan Bancroft (Ewart), Jim Nahrgang (Cindy), Carolyn Akin (Greg), Gail McMane (Bob), Jack Nahrgang (Katherine MacLean), Tom Nahrgang (Cindy Denstedt) and his many nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews, along with his many wonderful caring friends. Predeceased by his parents Arthur and Ethel (Henderson) Nahrgang. Special thanks for the loving and compassionate care provided to Bob by all the caregivers at Whisperwood Villa. He had a distinguished 34 year RCMP career, spanning 12 detachments across Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island, before making Charlottetown his home in 1988. When not working, he could be found playing in the dirt (aka gardening), watching sports or reading a mystery novel. Bob loved to tell a good story or share a laugh. He had a passion for birds, dogs, the Montreal Canadiens, ice cream and Canadian Tire. Resting at Belvedere Funeral Home. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. If desired, memorial donations may be made online to the RCMP Veterans’ Association Foundation. Friends and family are invited to post special memories and stories of Bob at www.belvederefh.com
