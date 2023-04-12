Robert (Bob) Alfred Wakelin

January 3, 1970 ~ March 20, 2023 (age 53)

It is with great sadness we announce the unexpected passing of Robert (Bob) Alfred Wakelin of Charlottetown on Monday, March 20th, 2023, age 53. Beloved husband to Lori (nee Tait) Wakelin and their daughter Lily. Born in Charlottetown, Prince Edward Island, he was the oldest son of Alfred Wakelin and the late Carol (Gallant) Wakelin, Charlottetown. He is survived by his brothers Michael Wakelin of Charlottetown, Stephen (Amanda) Wakelin of Hampshire, PEI and brother-in-law Bobby Tait (Stephanie) of Salem, Oregon. He will be dearly missed by his nephews, Gabriel Wakelin, and Aidan and Jack Tait.

