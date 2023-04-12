It is with great sadness we announce the unexpected passing of Robert (Bob) Alfred Wakelin of Charlottetown on Monday, March 20th, 2023, age 53. Beloved husband to Lori (nee Tait) Wakelin and their daughter Lily. Born in Charlottetown, Prince Edward Island, he was the oldest son of Alfred Wakelin and the late Carol (Gallant) Wakelin, Charlottetown. He is survived by his brothers Michael Wakelin of Charlottetown, Stephen (Amanda) Wakelin of Hampshire, PEI and brother-in-law Bobby Tait (Stephanie) of Salem, Oregon. He will be dearly missed by his nephews, Gabriel Wakelin, and Aidan and Jack Tait.
Robert served his community as a proud member of the PEI Ground Search & Rescue team for many years. He discovered a passion for curling and was an active member of the Wednesday Ladder League at the Cornwall Curling Club. He was dedicated to his profession as owner of Island Surveying and Engineering, a longstanding member of the Association for P.E.I. Land Surveys and will be missed by his many respected colleagues within the land surveying and engineering communities.
Resting at Belvedere Funeral Home with visitation Friday, March 24, 2023, from 4-7p.m. Funeral service will take place in the chapel at Belvedere Funeral Home on Saturday, March 25, at 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to PEI Ground Search and Rescue.
