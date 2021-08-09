November 18th, 1928 - August 9th, 2021
On Monday, August 9th, 2021 at the Provincial Palliative Care Centre in Charlottetown in his 93rd year. Loving husband of Sue Wilbur and father of Michael (Cynthia) and Katherine (Alan). Grampa to Greg (Karla), Jessica, Andy, and Eric (Lindsay). Great Grampa to Isla, Archer, and Charlotte. Thank you to everyone involved in Bob’s care both at home and in hospital, especially his wife Sue, and the staff at the Provincial Palliative Care Centre who provided amazing care for Bob in his final days. Despite relocating to PEI from Ontario later in life, Bob’s time in PEI was fulsome and bright in part because of amazing friends that he made in his condominium – a special thank you to all of you who made him feel special and loved. Resting at Belvedere Funeral Home. No funeral by personal request. Online condolences may be shared on Bob’s memorial page at www.belvederefh.com
