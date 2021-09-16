August 20th, 1936 - September 13th, 2021
At the Queen Elizabeth Hospital on Monday, September 13, 2021 of Robert Henry Santer, Charlottetown, age 85 years. Beloved husband of Yvonne Bessie Santer (nee O’Leary). Dear father of Todd (Joann) and Troy (Naomi). Loving grandfather of Chelsey Keough (Nicholas), Kyle, Ryan and Michael. Great grandfather of Aurora Rose and Jace Robert. Brother of Barbara Campbell and Joan Cameron. Robert took great pride in being a Warrant Officer with the RCD for 31 years. Resting at Belvedere Funeral Home. No visitation by personal request. A Memorial Service will be held at St. Mark’s Presbyterian Church. Interment will follow in Sherwood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made online to St. Mark’s Presbyterian Church or the Queen Elizabeth Hospital Foundation. Online condolences may be made on Robert’s memorial page at www.belvederefh.com
Commented