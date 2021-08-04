December 29th, 1925 - August 1st, 2021
At the Queen Elizabeth Hospital on Sunday, August 1, 2021 of Robert John McIlwaine, Charlottetown, age 95 years, went home to be with his Lord and Savior. Dear father of Anne Lewis (Ross), David (Brenda Ann), Marilyn Whitney and Jim (Wendy). Lovingly remembered by his grandchildren Sharon, Sara, Behn, Megan, Nicholas, Laura and great-grandchildren Lauren, Logan, Rylan, Kain, Lincoln and London. Brother-in-law of Jim Walmsley. Lovingly remembered by his nieces and nephews. Predeceased by his beloved wife Joan Irene (McAndrews), parents Lennon and Sara (Logan) McIlwaine, sisters Margaret Storer (Jack), Sadie Walmsley and Jeannie McIlwaine. Resting at Belvedere Funeral Home where a private (invitation only) visitation and funeral service will be held. A private interment will take place in Gospel Hall Cemetery, Crapaud. Memorial donations may be made to Pat and The Elephant. Online condolences may be shared on Robert’s memorial page at www.belvederefh.com
Commented