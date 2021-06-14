June 30th, 1963 - June 9th, 2021
The death occurred on Wednesday, June 9, 2021 of Robert Kenneth MacKinnon of New Haven, age 57 years. Born in Charlottetown in 1963, he moved to Calgary in 1982 and then returned to PEI early in 2018. He is survived by his mother Velda MacKinnon. Brother of Donnie (Janet), Carol Arenburg (John, deceased), Faye MacDonald (Ralph), Karen MacMillan (Ross) and Jimmy Wall. Robert is also lovingly remembered by many nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by his father Kenneth MacKinnon. Robert studied carpentry at S.A.I.T. in Calgary and started working in that field as a finished carpenter. He did a combination of working for various businesses and many years being self-employed. He was very meticulous in his work. Some of the family have pieces he has made. He also enjoyed camping, fishing, working on old cars and playing games with his family. He will forever be in our hearts until we meet again. Resting at Belvedere Funeral Home where a private (Invitation Only) visitation and funeral service will be held in the funeral home chapel. Interment will take place in Churchill Presbyterian Church Cemetery. In Lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made online to the Canadian Lung Association or by cheque to the Churchill Cemetery Fund. Online condolences may be made online on Robert’s memorial page at www.belvederefh.com
