Robert W. Johnson

May 4th, 1940 - October 9th, 2021
At the Queen Elizabeth Hospital on Saturday, October 9, 2021. Bob was born in Thunder Bay, Ontario on May 4, 1940 to the late Verna and Waldo Johnson of Langenburg, Saskatchewan. Beloved husband of Judy (Bryant), and father of Susan Whitaker (Bill), Jody Gorman (Don) and Andrew (Kelly). Grandfather to Quinton (Gorman), Maya and Brad Whitaker. Brother to Gary (Shirl), brother-in-law to Sharon (Ken) Rooke, and uncle to Bryan, Barry, Gavin, and Tamara. Bob graduated from veterinary medicine at the University of Guelph, Ontario. He then lived and practiced in Charlottetown until his retirement in 2013. Bob was an avid golfer, gardener, and family man. Resting at Belvedere Funeral Home with a private family funeral service. Due to Covid there will be no visitation. Memorial donations to the PEI Lung Association, Kidney Foundation, or the PEI Humane Society. Online condolences may be made on Bob’s memorial page at www.belvederefh.com.
Commented