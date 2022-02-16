Roderick "Roddy" Diamond

At the Queen Elizabeth Hospital on Tuesday, February 1, 2022 of Roderick Carl “Roddy” Diamond of Cornwall, age 74 years. Beloved husband of Diane Kelly. Brother of Barry Diamond (Kit), Upper Onslow, Nova Scotia. Loving uncle of; Jeff Diamond (Jenny Peterson), Seattle Washington; Carolyn Diamond (Mike Strople), Oakville, Ontario; and great-uncle of Alex, Hudson, and Brielle. Lovingly remembered by Diane’s family – Ken Kelly (Claire), and their family; Rachel (Jeremy Kitson) and their children Rosie and Kenny; Renee Kelly (Drew Jeffery) and their children Sawyer and Declan; Mike Kelly (Sandra) and their children Krista (Darren Soper), Raeanne Kelly (Joey Arsenault), Stephen Kelly (Stancy), Katelyn Kelly (Devan Llewllyn) and their children Ayden and Jaxon Soper, Zoe, Reilly, Rowan, and Ava Kelly, Emmelyn and Mason Llewllyn. Predeceased by his parents Neil and Georgie (Harper) Diamond, brother Gordon who died in infancy and by his parents-in-law Peter and Penzie (MacKenzie) Kelly. Resting at Belvedere Funeral Home. Due to Covid there will be no public visitation. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Memorial donations may be made on-line to the PEI Humane Society. On-line condolences may be shared on Roderick’s Memorial Page at www.belvederefh.com
