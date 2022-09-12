Roelofje "Roeloffina" Visser-Pelgrum

The death occurred peacefully at Beach Grove Home on Sunday September 4th, 2022, of Roelofje Visser-Pelgrum, age 85 years. Beloved wife of Peter Visser and loving mother of Melis Visser, deceased (Juanita), Linda Murphy (Travis), Nellie Van Laare (Brad), Philip Visser (Lori), Deborah Vreugdenhil (Derek) and Justin Visser (Missy). Oma is also lovingly remembered by her grandchildren, Alana Murphy, Brandon Hughes (Julie Ann), Courtney Van Laare (Curtis), Kristyn Visser-Perkin (Wray), Tessa Doezema (Jared), Zachary Visser, Tynan Murphy, Chloe Murphy, Frank Vreugdenhil, Hunter Visser, Kaitlyn Van Laare, Talia Vreugdenhil, Noah Visser, Ben Vreugdenhil, James Visser, Sophie Vreugdenhil, Landon Visser and Claire Visser; sister Gerrie Wilgenhof (Tony - deceased); step-brothers, Hendrick Lenderink (Dinie) and Herman Lenderink (Hermien), sisters-in-law, Gerrie Pelgrum, Bertie Pelgrum, Adriana Visser (Martin – deceased), Willie Hamming (Bram); brothers-in-law Wim Hofstee, Kees Visser (Ellen), John Visser (Michelle), Henk Visser (Catherine) and numerous nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her parents – Willem Philipus Pelgrum and Aaltje Hoetink-Pelgrum of Harfsen, the Netherlands; grand-daughter Sarah Murphy; sisters Grada Klein-Bramel (Anton – deceased), Johanna Enserink (Tony – deceased) and Us Hofstee; brothers Gerrit Pelgrum and Wim Pelgrum; brother-in-law Gerard Visser (Mary).Resting at Belvedere Funeral Home with visitation on Wednesday, September 7th, 5-7 pm. A Memorial service celebrating her life will be held on Thursday, September 8th at Charlottetown Christian Reformed Church at 11:00 AM. As an expression of sympathy, memorial donations to the Canadian Cancer Society would be appreciated. Online condolences may be shared on Mrs. Visser’s memorial page at www.belvederefh.com her service will be lived streamed, please click on the following link https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCWpKu58hJhBQjKUoO0wVyxA/videos?view=2&live_view=503
