January 6th, 1940 - July 5th, 2021
With hearts filled with love and gratitude for his life, we announce the peaceful retirement from this earth of Roger Harold Birt, on Monday, July 5, 2021 in his 82nd year. After a short hospital stay, Roger was able to be at home in his final days. He moved on peacefully, surrounded by his heartbroken family. Eleanor, his loving wife of 58 years, did not leave his side. His family gathered together, sang to him and shared stories while listening to the rain and admiring his beautiful gardens. Roger was born on January 6, 1940 in Bristol, Prince Edward Island. He lived most of his life in Charlottetown. He treasured time at the Coffin farm in Cherry Hill, the Savage Harbour cottage, and the front porch of the Ellie overlooking the 17th green at Eagles Glenn. The mornings he spent watching the sunrise from the balcony of Unit 1203 of the Ashley in Daytona Beach brought him peace. He was a builder of businesses, a developer, a man of action who lived each day energetically pursuing his latest project. For more than 20 years, he contributed to the growth of his communities, first in Sherwood and then Charlottetown. His life was fully lived and he leaves tangible legacies of his time with us. His most cherished legacy is that of his family. Together, Roger and Eleanor raised 4 devoted children, Nancy Birt (Greg Cann), Steven (Sherry Ann), Debbie Birt Hall (Andrew Hall), and Lori Birt (Jeremy Goeseels). He was enormously proud of his 13 grandchildren: William Cann, Emily Cann, Jonathan Cann, Justin Birt (Laura), Brandon Birt (Cait), Jordon Birt, Curtis Hall, Christie Hall, Alex Hall, Julie Hall, Ethan Goeseels, Jacob Goeseels and Ellie Goeseels, and was blessed to know his 3 great grandchildren, Jack, Lucy and Emmy Mae. Roger was a cherished brother to Roy (Joyce). He was predeceased by his parents Alex and Mary (Squires) Birt, his sister Ethel and brother Waldo (Judy) Squires. Roger was the much loved brother-in-law of Mildred and Don Campbell (deceased), Dorothy (Gordon) Burton, Garth (Trinkie) Coffin, Edgar (Penny) Coffin, Edith (deceased) and Ron Giggey. He was at the centre of every family gathering and his many nieces and nephews spread across the country remember him with love. His presence will be deeply missed by his large circle of friends. His loyal companion Lil’ Missy will be lost without him. Resting at Belvedere Funeral Home. Due to Covid restrictions, the funeral service will be by invitation only, with a private burial to follow. Memorial donations may be made to the Park Royal United Church, the Queen Elizabeth Hospital Foundation, the Charlottetown Branch of the Salvation Army, or a charity of your choice. Online condolences may be shared at www.belvederefh.com
