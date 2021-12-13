Roger William Hogan, pre-deceased by his wife Betty (nee Centeno) and his father Edgar Hogan. Survived by his mother, Sheila Hogan, and siblings Michael (Rose Baker) Halifax, N.S., Eileen Bassett Burlington, Ont., Kathy Logue (Peter) Ottawa, Ont., Theresa Firestone (Howard) Toronto, Ont., Elizabeth (Ray Dare) Ottawa, Ont., Danny (Carla Rufelds), Ottawa, Ont., and Diane Zivontsis (Steve) Oakville, Ont. and many nieces and nephews. Roger was born in Charlottetown and died at home in Cumberland, P.E.I., but in his life he travelled many miles as an insurance adjuster, on Canada’s west coast and in the U.S. From B.C. to California to New York City, through Texas and Louisiana and all parts in between, with his wife Betty as companion and his faithful dogs, first Corky and then Keah, he was the one guy everyone was glad to see after an earthquake, a tornado or a hurricane. He met people in their worst and best moments, but with his quiet manner and sharp sense of humour, he made you feel right at home wherever he was. Roger was a loyal son, husband, friend, and brother, and we will miss him immensely. The family would like to express their deepest gratitude to Tish and Floyd Kelly and Bonnie and Gary Stewart for their support and care of Roger throughout the last year. Thanks also to Drs. Taylor and Robertson at the QE2 Victoria General in Halifax and to the medical staff at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Charlottetown. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made online to the Canadian Cancer Society or a charity of your choice. Visitation to be held on Saturday, December 4, 2021, from 2 to 4 p.m. at Belvedere Funeral Home, 175 Belvedere Ave., Charlottetown. Masks and vax pass and are mandatory for the visitation. Interment at St. Martin’s Cemetery in Cumberland at a later date. Online condolences may be shared on Roger’s memorial page at www.belvederefh.com
Commented