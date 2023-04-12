Roland "Alan" Ubsdell

August 10, 1940 ~ March 30, 2023 (age 82)

Peacefully at home on March 30, 2023, surrounded by family, Alan Ubsdell, of Charlottetown, age 82. Beloved husband of Irene Ubsdell and father of Kim (Steve) Hill and Karen Ubsdell. Lovingly remembered  by his sister Phyllis Jones and by his brother-in-law Lane Boswell and sister-in-law Eleanor Boswell. Also remembered by several nieces, nephews and extended family. He will be missed by his fur babies Marnie and Bella. Predeceased by his parents Roland and Ethel Ubsdell, sister Barbara Sands and his infant son Robert Alan.

Tags

Recommended for you