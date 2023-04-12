Roland "Alan" Ubsdell

Peacefully at home on March 30, 2023, surrounded by family, Alan Ubsdell, of Charlottetown, age 82. Beloved husband of Irene Ubsdell and father of Kim (Steve) Hill and Karen Ubsdell. Lovingly remembered by his sister Phyllis Jones and by his brother-in-law Lane Boswell and sister-in-law Eleanor Boswell. Also remembered by several nieces, nephews and extended family. He will be missed by his fur babies Marnie and Bella. Predeceased by his parents Roland and Ethel Ubsdell, sister Barbara Sands and his infant son Robert Alan.
In 1956 Alan joined the military at only 16 years of age as an apprentice soldier. After Military College he was posted to Gagetown, NB where he worked as a radio operator with 3 Signal Squadron. He was posted to 56 Canadian Signal Squadron serving with the United Nations Emergency Force in Egypt where he worked as an air to ground radio operator. On his return to Canada he was assigned to Nova Scotia/PEI Signal Squadron in Charlottetown and Halifax. It was on his assignment in Charlottetown where he met and married his beloved wife of 60 years, Irene.
He was posted to Soest, Germany where he served with 4 Combat Mechanized Brigade Group. He served for 3 years at the height of the Cold War and the Cuban Missile Crisis and carried out a variety of radio related work. As the Brigade Commanders personal radio operator he had many other responsibilities which he later referred to as “Unmentionable”. After Germany, Alan returned to 3 Signal Squadron in Gagetown and was immediately sent to Kingston, ON for advanced training in Communications. He was further posted to Valcartier, QC and then Petawawa, ON where he was in charge of the radio operators at 2 Signal Squadron. He was subsequently posted to 1 Combat Group in Calgary where he was tasked to carry out what he described as “many weird and wonderful things”.
During his final years in the Armed Forces, Alan completed an overseas tour in Cyprus with 3 PPCLI Calgary. Upon his return home he submitted his papers for release. Back at home, Alan was actively involved with Boy Scouts, Minor Hockey, Minor Baseball, and Amateur radio clubs. He also provided numerous courses on safe driving, graphic art, and St. Johns Ambulance.
After his retirement from the military at 36, he pursued a career in sales with United Van Lines where his most enjoyable tasks were the relocations of the Calgary Flames NHL Team members. He won many awards including “Salesman of the Year” during his time at that company.
Upon relocation to Charlottetown, Alan owned Homelife Realty until his permanent retirement.
He loved the time he spent on his computer and his renewed love of reading. Alan spent his final days surrounded by his loving family and special fur babies.
Resting at Belvedere Funeral Home. A celebration of life will be held in the reception centre at Belvedere Funeral Home on Wednesday, April 12 from 2 to 4 p.m. Memorial donations may be made online to the PEI Humane Society or to the PEI Command of the Royal Canadian Legion Veterans Memorial and Charity Fund.
