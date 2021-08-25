January 9th, 1945 - August 19th, 2021
At his home on Thursday, August 19, 2021 of Ronald Joseph Doucette, Charlottetown, age 76 years. Beloved husband of Grace (Landry). Dear father of Ronalda McKenna (Daniel). Grandfather of Bryce McKenna. Brother of Joanne MacIntyre (Fan, deceased), Carol Doucette (Jim MacIntyre), Roy Doucette (Donna, deceased), Beverly Getson (Jim, deceased). Brother-in-law of Allan Arsenault. Predeceased by his parents Elmer and Rita Doucette and sister Jeanette Arsenault. Resting at Belvedere Funeral Home. A private funeral mass will be held from St. Pius X Church. A private interment will be in St. Augustine’s Roman Catholic Cemetery. Online condolences may be shared on Ronald’s memorial page at www.belvederefh.com
Commented