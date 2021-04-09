April 7th, 1925 - April 2nd, 2021
At the Atlantic Baptist Home on Friday, April 2, 2021 of Ruby Marie MacLean (Sherren), Charlottetown, age 95 years. Predeceased by her husband Cleaveland “Cleaver” MacLean and eldest son Hessell MacLean. Dear mother of Harold MacLean (Maureen), Allison MacLean (Sharon), Kevin MacLean (Donna) and John MacLean. Loving grandmother of Robbie, Mark, Christine, David, Bryan, Brianne, Malcolm and Alix. Great grandmother of Holly, Courtney, Campbell, Maverick, Peyton, Malcolm, Lewis, Jack and great great grandmother to numerous great great grandchildren. Lovingly remembered by Mary Campbell, numerous step-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Predeceased by her siblings Clifford “Bruno” Sherren (Marjorie), Arnold Sherren (Laura), Leroy Sherren (Bonnie), Pearl Emerson (Harry), and Alma Peterson (George). Resting at Belvedere Funeral Home from where a private funeral service and visitation (invitation only) will be held. The service will be livestreamed on www.belvederefh.com Interment later in People’s Cemetery, Charlottetown. Memorial donations may be made online to the Kidney Foundation. Messages may be shared on Ruby’s Memorial Page at www.belvederefh.com
