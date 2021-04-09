December 30th, 1938 - March 25th, 2021
At the Garden Home on Thursday, March 25, 2021 of Ruth “Faye” Arsenault (MacInnis), Charlottetown, age 82 years. Beloved wife of David Arsenault. Dear mother of Gloria Dennis, Chester Arsenault, Daneen MacDonald (Gerry), Kent Arsenault(Lorraine), and Craig Arsenault. Loving grandmother of Sandra Gass (Tim), Douglas Dennis (Rose), Wynter Arsenault (Jerico Lamangan), Michael MacDonald, Nova Arsenault, Jenna Arsenault (Michou Petitpas), Rachel Arsenault (Robert Crewe), Dylan Arsenault, Zachary Arsenault, Anthony Arsenault and numerous great grandchildren. Sister of Donald MacInnis (Heather, deceased). Predeceased by her infant son Daniel, parents Edward and Minetta (Reynolds) MacInnis and by her brother Ray MacInnis (Judy). A special thank you to the staff of the Garden Home for the excellent care and love shown Faye during her stay there. Resting at Belvedere Funeral Home from where private funeral service will be held (invitation only). Memorial donations may be made online to Provincial Integrated Palliative Care Program. Messages may be shared on Faye’s Memorial Page at www.belvederefh.com
