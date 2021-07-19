September 4th, 1938 - July 13th, 2021
At her home on Tuesday, July 13, 2021 of Ruth Mae Harris (Ford). Beloved wife of Leslie Harris. Sister of Keith Ford (Connie). Loving aunt to Crystal Ford, Calvin Ford and by his children London and Tennessee. Also survived by aunts Adele Hunter (Allan), Clair Tromblay and Phyllis Townsend. Predeceased by her parents Everett and Daisy (Brown) Ford, by her sisters Ivy and Margaret and uncle Leigh Townsend. Resting at Belvedere Funeral Home where a private (invitation only) visitation and funeral service will be held. You may join us for the service by going to Ruth’s memorial page at www.belvederefh.com for the livestream link or you may call in to listen – 1-514-437-1045. A private interment will be held in North Milton Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital Foundation. Online condolences may be shared at www.belvederefh.com
Commented